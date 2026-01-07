Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated last year receive social support

    Social security
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 15:09
    A total of 37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from other countries last year were provided with relevant social services, the Social Services Agency said, Report informs.

    Responding to an inquiry from Report, the agency stated that among those repatriated were 28 children and nine women.

    The agency noted that comprehensive measures are being implemented to ensure the social rehabilitation and reintegration into society of Azerbaijani citizens returned to the country.

    Azerbaijani citizens repatriation social services Social Services Agency
