37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated last year receive social support
Social security
- 07 January, 2026
- 15:09
A total of 37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from other countries last year were provided with relevant social services, the Social Services Agency said, Report informs.
Responding to an inquiry from Report, the agency stated that among those repatriated were 28 children and nine women.
The agency noted that comprehensive measures are being implemented to ensure the social rehabilitation and reintegration into society of Azerbaijani citizens returned to the country.
Latest News
16:12
Azerbaijan's tax revenues exceed budget targets in 2025Finance
16:09
Azerbaijan's spending on import of grain, legumes from Türkiye surgesAIC
15:59
201 Azerbaijani cemeteries destroyed in present-day Armenia, official saysDomestic policy
15:54
Gold drops as traders reassess US-Venezuela relationsFinance
15:31
Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi ArabiaBusiness
15:09
37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated last year receive social supportSocial security
14:59
Deminer injured by landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's JabrayilDomestic policy
14:56
Azerbaijan maps out its hottest and coldest spots of 2025Ecology
14:46