    Kyrylo Budanov: Paris talks yielded tangible results

    Other countries
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 14:46
    Kyrylo Budanov: Paris talks yielded tangible results

    Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, said that tangible results have already been achieved within the framework of the Paris talks, Report informs.

    "We continue important negotiations in Paris aimed at achieving a sustainable peace and securing reliable guarantees for our state.

    Not all details of these discussions can be made public at this stage; however, tangible results have already been achieved, and the work is ongoing.

    The national interests of Ukraine will be protected," Budanov wrote on X.

    Rəsmi Kiyev: Paris danışıqları konkret nəticələr verib
    Офис президента Украины: Переговоры в Париже дали конкретные результаты

