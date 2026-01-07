Kyrylo Budanov: Paris talks yielded tangible results
Other countries
- 07 January, 2026
- 14:46
Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, said that tangible results have already been achieved within the framework of the Paris talks, Report informs.
"We continue important negotiations in Paris aimed at achieving a sustainable peace and securing reliable guarantees for our state.
Not all details of these discussions can be made public at this stage; however, tangible results have already been achieved, and the work is ongoing.
The national interests of Ukraine will be protected," Budanov wrote on X.
Latest News
16:12
Azerbaijan's tax revenues exceed budget targets in 2025Finance
16:09
Azerbaijan's spending on import of grain, legumes from Türkiye surgesAIC
15:59
201 Azerbaijani cemeteries destroyed in present-day Armenia, official saysDomestic policy
15:54
Gold drops as traders reassess US-Venezuela relationsFinance
15:31
Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi ArabiaBusiness
15:09
37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated last year receive social supportSocial security
14:59
Deminer injured by landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's JabrayilDomestic policy
14:56
Azerbaijan maps out its hottest and coldest spots of 2025Ecology
14:46