Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijan maps out its hottest and coldest spots of 2025

    Ecology
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 14:56
    Azerbaijan maps out its hottest and coldest spots of 2025

    In 2025, the highest air temperatures in Azerbaijan were recorded during July and August, Gulshad Mammadova, Director of the forecasting bureau at the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan, told Report.

    Mammadova noted that on July 30–31 and August 2, temperatures reached 41°C in Nakhchivan and Yevlakh, and on August 4 in Aghstafa.

    "The lowest temperatures were observed in January and February. On January 24, Shahdag recorded -23°C, while on February 25, Kalbajar experienced -18°C," she stated.

    Azerbaijan National Hydrometeorological Service
    Ötən il Azərbaycanda maksimal və minimal temperaturun müşahidə olunduğu ərazilər açıqlanıb
    Названы территории Азербайджана с рекордными температурами в 2025 году

    Latest News

    16:12

    Azerbaijan's tax revenues exceed budget targets in 2025

    Finance
    16:09

    Azerbaijan's spending on import of grain, legumes from Türkiye surges

    AIC
    15:59

    201 Azerbaijani cemeteries destroyed in present-day Armenia, official says

    Domestic policy
    15:54

    Gold drops as traders reassess US-Venezuela relations

    Finance
    15:31

    Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi Arabia

    Business
    15:09

    37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated last year receive social support

    Social security
    14:59

    Deminer injured by landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Domestic policy
    14:56

    Azerbaijan maps out its hottest and coldest spots of 2025

    Ecology
    14:46

    Kyrylo Budanov: Paris talks yielded tangible results

    Other countries
    All News Feed