Azerbaijan maps out its hottest and coldest spots of 2025

In 2025, the highest air temperatures in Azerbaijan were recorded during July and August, Gulshad Mammadova, Director of the forecasting bureau at the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan, told Report.

Mammadova noted that on July 30–31 and August 2, temperatures reached 41°C in Nakhchivan and Yevlakh, and on August 4 in Aghstafa.

"The lowest temperatures were observed in January and February. On January 24, Shahdag recorded -23°C, while on February 25, Kalbajar experienced -18°C," she stated.