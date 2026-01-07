Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan, ACWA Power discuss cooperation in power transmission

    Energy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 14:22
    Azerbaijan, ACWA Power discuss cooperation in power transmission

    Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power have discussed cooperation in electricity transmission, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.

    He noted that discussions were held with ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan on the completion of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant project.

    The talks also focused on the development of cooperation not only in electricity generation but also in the transmission sector, Shahbazov added.

    ACWA Power Parviz Shahbazov Mohammad Abunayyan Khizi Absheron Wind Power Plant
    Photo
    Azərbaycan "ACWA Power" ilə elektrik enerjisinin ötürülməsini müzakirə edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил с ACWA Power сотрудничество в сфере передачи электроэнергии

