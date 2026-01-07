Azerbaijan, ACWA Power discuss cooperation in power transmission
- 07 January, 2026
- 14:22
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power have discussed cooperation in electricity transmission, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.
He noted that discussions were held with ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan on the completion of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant project.
The talks also focused on the development of cooperation not only in electricity generation but also in the transmission sector, Shahbazov added.
