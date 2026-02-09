Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Center trains more than 380 specialists

The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center has trained more than 380 highly qualified specialists in the field of cybersecurity since the start of its operations, while over 10,000 people have completed various training programs, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, said at an event marking the sixth graduation of the Cybersecurity Center.

He noted that 86% of the graduates are already employed, demonstrating the center's tangible contribution to the labor market.

"The center actively cooperates with local universities, as well as with public and private sector institutions. In addition, five domestically developed cybersecurity products have been created and brought to market," Aliyev said.

He also emphasized that educational and practical cybersecurity initiatives are planned to be held in all educational institutions across the country in the near future. "At the same time, the model of Azerbaijan"s Cybersecurity Center is already attracting interest abroad-negotiations are under way with Kazakhstan and a number of other countries on its possible export," he added.