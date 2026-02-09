Vance to meet Pashinyan in Yerevan this evening

US Vice President J.D. Vance will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan this evening.

According to Report, citing Armenian media, the Armenian government confirmed the meeting.

Vance and Pashinyan are expected to deliver statements to the press following the talks.

Vance is arriving in Armenia today for a two-day visit, after which he will travel to Azerbaijan. He will be accompanied during the trip by his wife, Usha Vance.

It was previously reported that he would visit Armenia on February 9–10 and Azerbaijan on February 10–11.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, US Vice President J.D. Vance will also be accompanied by US Deputy Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.