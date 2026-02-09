Gas withdrawal from storage facilities in Europe reaches 93%

Net gas withdrawals (the net difference between withdrawals and injections) from underground storage facilities in Europe since the start of the heating season have exceeded 50 billion cubic meters, representing more than 93% of the volumes injected during the summer, Report informs referring to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Withdrawals from facilities on February 7 totaled approximately 437 million cubic meters. The total withdrawal rate from storage facilities since the beginning of the month is only the third-highest for February, continuing to rapidly slow amid warmer weather. The total volume of fuel in facilities currently stands at approximately 41 billion cubic meters.

Temperatures in Europe this week are expected to be significantly warmer than in the previous seven-day period. Above-zero temperatures are forecast for most of the week.

Wind power's share of EU electricity generation averaged 19% in January, compared to 22% in February. The average gas purchase price in Europe in February was $414 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared to $415 in January.

The last season of gas withdrawals from European underground storage facilities ended on March 28, 2025, with 33.57% of reserves remaining.