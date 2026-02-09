Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    New prime minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic appointed

    Domestic policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 11:28
    New prime minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic appointed

    Jabbar Musayev has been appointed Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR).

    According to Report's local bureau, the decision was made by the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The appointment was made based on a submission by the President of Azerbaijan.

    Prime Minister Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Naxçıvan Muxtar Respublikasına yeni Baş nazir təyin olunub
    Назначен новый премьер-министр Нахчыванской Автономной Республики

    Latest News

    11:44

    Amnesty applied in Azerbaijan to over 15,000 people

    Incident
    11:39

    MMA fight descends into chaotic brawl after fighter nearly bit opponent's ear off

    Individual sports
    11:32

    Vance to meet Pashinyan in Yerevan this evening

    Region
    11:28

    New prime minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic appointed

    Domestic policy
    11:12

    Gas withdrawal from storage facilities in Europe reaches 93%

    Energy
    11:05

    Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Center trains more than 380 specialists

    ICT
    10:58

    Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions leaves casualties, injuries

    Other countries
    10:53

    Gold prices exceed $5,000 per ounce

    Finance
    10:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan presents its Digital Logistics Platform at OECD Eurasia Week

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed