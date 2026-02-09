New prime minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic appointed
Domestic policy
- 09 February, 2026
- 11:28
Jabbar Musayev has been appointed Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR).
According to Report's local bureau, the decision was made by the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The appointment was made based on a submission by the President of Azerbaijan.
