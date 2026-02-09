MMA fight descends into chaotic brawl after fighter nearly bit opponent's ear off
Individual sports
- 09 February, 2026
- 11:39
A heavyweight MMA fight in the Czech Republic ended after a few seconds when one fighter bit another's ear and drew blood, Report informs via The Sun.
The main match of the Clash 15 gala card in Czech Republic saw Pali Hari take on Václav "Baba Yaga" Mikulášek, but it very quickly turned into a bloody mess.
After a few seconds of the match, Hari bit Mikulášek"s ear. It immediately led to a disqualification and an early end to the fight.
After swiftly exiting the octagon, Hari was attacked by corner-men and members of the crowd as beer and chairs rained down on him.
The fight was actually a "no-rules" contest, but even in those circumstances biting is not allowed.
