Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growth

Azerbaijan has a developed infrastructure and significant potential for further economic growth, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, stated during a meeting with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

According to the US official, during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, it was noted that the country has effectively used its energy resources to diversify the economy and ensure sustainable economic growth, benefiting the population as a whole.

"One of Azerbaijan's key advantages is its diverse development opportunities. This is particularly evident in the tourism sector – the growing number of tourists, ski resorts, developed infrastructure, and Baku's rich history. This is just one example," Choksy noted.

He also emphasized the country's strategic geographic location: "Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads of East and West and can play a connecting role not only in the energy sector-especially considering Europe's needs-but also in transport, logistics, manufacturing, and North-South routes."

He added that expanding regional cooperation, including the transition from the C5 to the C6 format (Azerbaijan plus Central Asian countries – ed.), opens up new opportunities, and Azerbaijan's geographic location allows it to access a number of markets beyond its national borders.