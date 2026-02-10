Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growth

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 09:37
    Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growth

    Azerbaijan has a developed infrastructure and significant potential for further economic growth, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, stated during a meeting with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

    According to the US official, during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, it was noted that the country has effectively used its energy resources to diversify the economy and ensure sustainable economic growth, benefiting the population as a whole.

    "One of Azerbaijan's key advantages is its diverse development opportunities. This is particularly evident in the tourism sector – the growing number of tourists, ski resorts, developed infrastructure, and Baku's rich history. This is just one example," Choksy noted.

    He also emphasized the country's strategic geographic location: "Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads of East and West and can play a connecting role not only in the energy sector-especially considering Europe's needs-but also in transport, logistics, manufacturing, and North-South routes."

    He added that expanding regional cooperation, including the transition from the C5 to the C6 format (Azerbaijan plus Central Asian countries – ed.), opens up new opportunities, and Azerbaijan's geographic location allows it to access a number of markets beyond its national borders.

    Khush Choksy Azerbaijan US Chamber of Commerce
    Çoksi: Azərbaycan davamlı iqtisadi artım üçün əhəmiyyətli potensiala malikdir
    Чокси: Азербайджан обладает значительным потенциалом для устойчивого экономического роста

    Latest News

    10:37

    Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expenditures

    Finance
    10:26

    Azeri Light crude rises to $71.21 per barrel

    Energy
    10:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister holds meetings at int'l defense exhibition in Riyadh

    Military
    10:08
    Photo

    Reconstruction begins at Banovsha Golu reservoir in Azerbaijan's Qusar

    Infrastructure
    09:59

    Khush Choksy: US companies interested in participating in tenders in Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:37

    Choksy: Azerbaijan has significant potential for sustainable economic growth

    Foreign policy
    09:26

    Vice president of US Chamber of Commerce reveals purpose of delegation's visit to Azerbaijan

    Business
    09:25

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed