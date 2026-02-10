Azerbaijani minister holds meetings at int'l defense exhibition in Riyadh

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    On February 9, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, held a series of meetings during the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the ministry told Report.

    According to the ministry, Mustafayev met with Gokhan Ucar, Deputy Chairman of Türkiye's Defense Industry Committee; Mirghani Idriss Suleiman, Director General of Sudan's Defense Industry System; representatives from Singapore's ST Engineering; Czech company Colt CZ; China's ALIT and CETCI; Türkiye's Baykar, TUSAS, and HAVELSAN; as well as US company Trillium.

    The discussions focused on existing cooperation in the defense industry, learning from international experience, global trends, the application of modern innovative technologies, and the development of industrial capabilities.

    Participants underlined the importance of expanding partnerships and highlighted the opportunities such international platforms create for professional dialogue and exchange of expertise. The meetings, held in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere, were noted as valuable for strengthening international ties in the defense industry.

