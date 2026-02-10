Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expenditures
Finance
- 10 February, 2026
- 10:37
Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund's expenditures in January 2026 increased by 52.4 million manats ($30.823 million), or 9.1%, compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the fund.
Some 97.4% of the fund's expenditures went to pensions and other social benefits.
Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expenditures
