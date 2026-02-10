Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund posts 9% growth in expenditures

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    10 February, 2026
    Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund's expenditures in January 2026 increased by 52.4 million manats ($30.823 million), or 9.1%, compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the fund.

    Some 97.4% of the fund's expenditures went to pensions and other social benefits.

    DSMF-nin xərcləri 9 % artıb
    Расходы ГФСЗ увеличились на 9%

