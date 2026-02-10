Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Reconstruction begins at Banovsha Golu reservoir in Azerbaijan's Qusar

    Infrastructure
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 10:08
    Reconstruction begins at Banovsha Golu reservoir in Azerbaijan's Qusar

    In Azerbaijan's Qusar district, the Banovsha Golu (Bənövşə Gölü - Violet Lake) reservoir – operated from 1982 until 2016 but unused for the past decade and turned into a swamp – is being restored, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ASWRA) told Report.

    A ceremony was held with the participation of Sahir Mammadkhanov, head of Qusar District Executive Power, officials from the Qusar Water Melioration Systems Operation Department, and local residents.

    The reservoir dried up after completion of the Reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems in small towns project in 2016, but restoration work has now begun.

    It was highlighted that the reconstruction is not only an infrastructure project but also a socially significant initiative. Once completed, it will substantially improve drinking water supply for more than 11,000 residents across seven villages.

    The first stage of the project includes cleaning the reservoir of silt and sediments, repairing concrete surfaces where needed, renewing water pipelines, installing protective fencing, and other works.

    In the next phase, water pipelines will be extended to villages facing serious drinking water shortages – Kohnakhudat, Avajuk, Gadazeykhur, Badishgala, Gunduzgala, and Imamgulukand – with Ashaghi Lagar village's drinking water line also connected to the reservoir.

