Azeri Light crude rises to $71.21 per barrel
Energy
- 10 February, 2026
- 10:26
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.51, or 0.72%, to $71.21 per barrel, Report informs.
April futures for Brent crude were traded at $72.11 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.53 or 0.78%, amounting to $68.72.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
