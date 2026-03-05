Oil prices exceed $84
Energy
- 05 March, 2026
- 09:36
On London's ICE Exchange, the price of Brent crude oil futures for May 2026 delivery rose 3.5% this morning, Report informs.
As of 8:02 AM (GMT+4), the price of Brent crude oil had increased by 2.87%, reaching $83.74 per barrel.
As of 8:17 AM, Brent futures' gains accelerated, and they were trading at $84.25 per barrel (up 3.5%).
Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures for April delivery rose by 4.14%, reaching $77.65 per barrel.
