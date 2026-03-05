Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Moldovan MP condemns 'barbaric' attack against Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 18:36
    Moldovan MP condemns 'barbaric' attack against Azerbaijan

    Moldovan member of parliament Ion Groza has sharply condemned Iran's attack against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    Speaking to Report, the MP called it a barbaric attack.

    "We strongly condemn the barbaric attack against the people of Azerbaijan. Such attacks are unacceptable. We support Azerbaijan," he said.

