Moldovan MP condemns 'barbaric' attack against Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 18:36
Moldovan member of parliament Ion Groza has sharply condemned Iran's attack against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Speaking to Report, the MP called it a barbaric attack.
"We strongly condemn the barbaric attack against the people of Azerbaijan. Such attacks are unacceptable. We support Azerbaijan," he said.
