    Syria condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 19:22
    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria condemned Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan, according to a statement, Report informs.

    "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria declared its resolute condemnation of Iran's attempt to strike Türkiye and Azerbaijan using ballistic missiles and drones. These actions constitute a clear violation of state sovereignty and pose a threat to regional and international security and stability," the statement reads.

    The ministry also emphasized that Syria rejects any violence and escalation directed against civilians and infrastructure, expresses full solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and calls on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in ensuring peace and security in the region.

    On March 5, unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the territory of Iran attacked targets on the territory of Nakhchivan. One of the drones hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, and the second one landed near a school building in the village of Shekerabad. As a result of the airport attack, four civilians were injured. The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Damirchilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan stated that it reserves the right to a retaliatory strike.

    Suriya İranın Azərbaycana endirdiyi zərbələri pisləyib
    Сирия осудила удары Ирана по Азербайджану

