Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attack

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 19:11
    Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attack

    Iran's Foreign Minister Seyid Abbas Araghchi has made a phone call to his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

    During the phone call, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov strongly condemned the drone attacks carried out from the Iranian side on the territory of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and expressed strong protest regarding these attacks, according to the Azerbaijan MFA

    He emphasized that these attacks on Azerbaijani territory are contrary to the norms and principles of international law and serve to increase tensions in the region.

    The Iranian minister expressed concern regarding the drone attacks on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He stated that the Iranian side, including the military have launched an investigation into the incident. The Iranian minister wished a recovery to the injured civilians.

    It was conveyed that Azerbaijan expects an apology from the Iranian side regarding the attack, an explanation of the results of the investigation within a short period of time, and the taking of necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

    Abbas Araghchi Iran Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azərbaycan XİN başçısı Əraqçiyə dron hücumu ilə bağlı qəti etirazını bildirib
    Баку выразил протест Тегерану в связи с атакой БПЛА на Нахчыван, ждет извинений и разъяснений

    Latest News

    20:03

    Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:59

    Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Israeli foreign minister calls Iran's attack on Azerbaijan 'unacceptable' - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:44

    Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:39

    Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with Iran

    Domestic policy
    19:27

    Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:22

    Syria condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:11

    Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attack

    Foreign policy
    19:02
    Photo

    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed