Iran's Foreign Minister Seyid Abbas Araghchi has made a phone call to his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

During the phone call, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov strongly condemned the drone attacks carried out from the Iranian side on the territory of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and expressed strong protest regarding these attacks, according to the Azerbaijan MFA

He emphasized that these attacks on Azerbaijani territory are contrary to the norms and principles of international law and serve to increase tensions in the region.

The Iranian minister expressed concern regarding the drone attacks on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He stated that the Iranian side, including the military have launched an investigation into the incident. The Iranian minister wished a recovery to the injured civilians.

It was conveyed that Azerbaijan expects an apology from the Iranian side regarding the attack, an explanation of the results of the investigation within a short period of time, and the taking of necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.