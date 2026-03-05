Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    • 05 March, 2026
    On March 5, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    The Turkish President condemned the drone attack carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, expressing support for the brotherly Azerbaijani people.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the phone call and for his stance.

    Ərdoğan Prezident İlham Əliyevə zəng edib, İranın dron hücumunu qınayıb
    Эрдоган в беседе с Ильхамом Алиевым осудил иранские удары по Нахчывану

