45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 19:02
The 45-member staff of Italy's embassy in Iran is being evacuated through the Astara state border checkpoint, Report informs.
The evacuation process was carried out with the completion of relevant document checks, registration, and other procedures, and all necessary measures were taken to ensure safe passage at the border crossing point.
After the registration procedures, they were safely dispatched to their designated destinations.
In addition, four Chinese and one Vatican citizen were also evacuated.
From 08:00 on February 28, when military operations began in Iran, to 16:00 on March 5, more than 1,300 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.
Latest News
20:03
Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:59
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull Iran's drone attacks on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:46
Israeli foreign minister calls Iran's attack on Azerbaijan 'unacceptable' - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:44
Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on AzerbaijanRegion
19:39
Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with IranDomestic policy
19:27
Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's drone attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:22
Syria condemns Iran's strikes on AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:11
Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attackForeign policy
19:02
Photo