45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

The 45-member staff of Italy's embassy in Iran is being evacuated through the Astara state border checkpoint, Report informs.

The evacuation process was carried out with the completion of relevant document checks, registration, and other procedures, and all necessary measures were taken to ensure safe passage at the border crossing point.

After the registration procedures, they were safely dispatched to their designated destinations.

In addition, four Chinese and one Vatican citizen were also evacuated.

From 08:00 on February 28, when military operations began in Iran, to 16:00 on March 5, more than 1,300 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.