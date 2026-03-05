Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 19:02
    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    The 45-member staff of Italy's embassy in Iran is being evacuated through the Astara state border checkpoint, Report informs.

    The evacuation process was carried out with the completion of relevant document checks, registration, and other procedures, and all necessary measures were taken to ensure safe passage at the border crossing point.

    After the registration procedures, they were safely dispatched to their designated destinations.

    In addition, four Chinese and one Vatican citizen were also evacuated.

    From 08:00 on February 28, when military operations began in Iran, to 16:00 on March 5, more than 1,300 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Italy Embassy evacuation US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Photo
    İtaliya səfirliyinin 45 nəfərlik heyəti Azərbaycan vasitəsilə İrandan təxliyə edilib
    Photo
    Из Ирана через Азербайджан эвакуированы 45 сотрудников посольства Италии

    Latest News

    20:03

    Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:59

    Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Israeli foreign minister calls Iran's attack on Azerbaijan 'unacceptable' - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:44

    Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:39

    Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with Iran

    Domestic policy
    19:27

    Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:22

    Syria condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:11

    Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attack

    Foreign policy
    19:02
    Photo

    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed