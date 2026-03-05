Armenian PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting
Region
- 05 March, 2026
- 18:51
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a Security Council meeting amid the current regional security situation, Report informs via Armenpress.
According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and was attended by President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, and other officials.
Issues related to the security situation in the region and ensuring the normal operation of transport communications were discussed.
The prime minister gave relevant instructions.
Latest News
20:03
Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:59
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull Iran's drone attacks on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:46
Israeli foreign minister calls Iran's attack on Azerbaijan 'unacceptable' - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:44
Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on AzerbaijanRegion
19:39
Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with IranDomestic policy
19:27
Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's drone attack on NakhchivanForeign policy
19:22
Syria condemns Iran's strikes on AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:11
Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attackForeign policy
19:02
Photo