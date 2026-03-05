Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Armenian PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 18:51
    Armenian PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a Security Council meeting amid the current regional security situation, Report informs via Armenpress.

    According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and was attended by President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, and other officials.

    Issues related to the security situation in the region and ensuring the normal operation of transport communications were discussed.

    The prime minister gave relevant instructions.

    Paşinyan regiondakı vəziyyətlə əlaqədar Təhlükəsizlik Şurasının iclasını keçirib
    Пашинян созвал заседание Совбеза в связи с ситуацией в регионе

