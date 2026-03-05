Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Estonia 'stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan' amid Iranian drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 18:42
    Estonia 'stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan' amid Iranian drone attacks

    Estonia expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan in the face of Iranian attacks, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna said, commenting on Iran's drone attacks against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The minister said on X that the attacks "which damaged the airport and injured civilians, are a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of states."

    "Such reckless actions against countries in the region are unacceptable and must stop. Estonia stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan and supports peace and security in the region," Tsakhna wrote.

    Margus Tsahkna Estonia Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Estoniya İranın hücumları fonunda Azərbaycanı dəstəkləyib
    Эстония выразила солидарность с Азербайджаном на фоне атак Ирана

    Latest News

    20:03

    Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:59

    Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Israeli foreign minister calls Iran's attack on Azerbaijan 'unacceptable' - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:44

    Georgian MFA condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:39

    Azerbaijan suspends cargo vehicle movement across border with Iran

    Domestic policy
    19:27

    Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    19:22

    Syria condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:11

    Azerbaijan's FM expresses strong protest to Iran's Araghchi over drone attack

    Foreign policy
    19:02
    Photo

    45-member staff of Italian embassy evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed