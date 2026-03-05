Estonia 'stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan' amid Iranian drone attacks
Foreign policy
05 March, 2026
- 18:42
Estonia expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan in the face of Iranian attacks, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna said, commenting on Iran's drone attacks against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The minister said on X that the attacks "which damaged the airport and injured civilians, are a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of states."
"Such reckless actions against countries in the region are unacceptable and must stop. Estonia stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan and supports peace and security in the region," Tsakhna wrote.
