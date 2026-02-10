Khush Choksy: US companies interested in participating in tenders in Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Business
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 09:59
    American companies are interested in participating in tenders held in Azerbaijan, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, stated during a meeting with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that the US Chamber of Commerce is actively seeking cooperation opportunities in various economic sectors, which can then be offered to American companies.

    "We are identifying opportunities in various industries that are of interest to American businesses. For example, through our partners at the US Embassy and intermediaries, we have approached government agencies conducting tenders with a request to provide us with information about them. We then share this information with American companies," Choksy noted.

    He emphasized that another area of ​​the Chamber's work is analyzing potential barriers to business and preparing proposals to eliminate them, as well as stimulating further investment.

    Choksy added that the Chamber can also assist Azerbaijani businesses in developing payments for goods and services.

    Khush Choksy US Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan
    Kuş Çoksi: "ABŞ şirkətləri Azərbaycanda keçirilən tenderlərə maraq göstərir"
    Хуш Чокси: Компании из США заинтересованы в участии в тендерах в Азербайджане

