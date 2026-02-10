Azerbaijan, US discuss electricity transportation via Trump Route - UPDATED

The prospects for the transportation of electricity between Azerbaijan and the United States through the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and cooperation with US companies within the framework of these projects were assessed, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

A roundtable meeting was held as a part of a business mission led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, with the participation of SOCAR, Azerenergy OJSC, Azerishiq OJSC, Azeristiliktechizat OJSC, Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, and Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the Azerbaijan-US Energy Partnership at the roundtable. It was noted that this partnership made a significant contribution to the successful implementation of not only national projects, but also regional and international energy security projects. Technologies, experience and investments of US companies played a decisive role in the formation of large transnational energy projects.

It was emphasized that the policy of the Heads of State, which ensures peace in the region and strengthens Azerbaijani-US relations on the basis of strategic partnership, gave an impetus to the development of energy cooperation. The course on the development of all types of energy in Azerbaijan on an equal basis, diversification of regional energy links, expansion of the role of energy supplier with electricity and the orientation of an important part of energy to the needs of data centers was brought to the attention. Cooperation opportunities in the fields of oil, gas, renewable energy, electricity, hydrogen and energy efficiency were discussed. The current status of cooperation between SOCAR and ExxonMobil was reviewed. The implementation of electricity corridors between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia and Europe, transportation of electricity via the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and cooperation prospects with US companies within these projects were also evaluated. Mutual interest in cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the fields of technology, knowledge, experience and investment in the field of energy was demonstrated.

The delegation includes senior executives from Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Motorola Solutions, Fuji Engineering, Global Data Risk, Hill International, Lummus Technology, Straife and other companies.

