Tokayev: Kazakhstan finally abandoning super-presidential form of government

Kazakhstan is finally abandoning the super-presidential form of government, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an expanded government meeting, Report informs via Kazakh media.

He noted that the provisions laid out in the draft new Constitution enshrine the consistency and logic of the development of Kazakhstan's political system based on the concept of "a strong president, an influential parliament, and an accountable government."

"A panoramic view of the political reforms of recent years allows us to see that Kazakhstan is finally abandoning the super-presidential form of government and transitioning to a presidential republic with an authoritative and influential parliament," he said.

The proposed changes naturally continue this process and, coupled with the political transformations of recent years, including the 2022 constitutional reform, raise the need for a complete overhaul of the state's constitutional foundations, he added.