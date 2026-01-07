Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Chelsea ready to pay €75M for Portuguese footballer Rafael Leão

    Football
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 14:32
    Chelsea ready to pay €75M for Portuguese footballer Rafael Leão

    England's Chelsea football club is prepared to pay €75 million for the transfer of Portugal national team player Rafael Leão, Report informs via Fussballdaten.

    The Blues aim to sign the 26-year-old winger, who currently plays for Italy's AC Milan, during the winter transfer window.

    The player is considered Chelsea's main target for the transfer period.

    It should be noted that Rafael Leão has recorded 7 goals and 1 assist in 13 matches across all competitions this season. His contract with Milan runs until the summer of 2028.

    "Çelsi" portuqaliyalı futbolçunun transferi üçün 75 milyon avro ödəməyə hazırdır
    "Челси" готов заплатить €75 млн за португальского нападающего

