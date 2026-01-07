Chelsea ready to pay €75M for Portuguese footballer Rafael Leão
Football
07 January, 2026
- 14:32
England's Chelsea football club is prepared to pay €75 million for the transfer of Portugal national team player Rafael Leão, Report informs via Fussballdaten.
The Blues aim to sign the 26-year-old winger, who currently plays for Italy's AC Milan, during the winter transfer window.
The player is considered Chelsea's main target for the transfer period.
It should be noted that Rafael Leão has recorded 7 goals and 1 assist in 13 matches across all competitions this season. His contract with Milan runs until the summer of 2028.
