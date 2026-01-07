Deminer injured by landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
Domestic policy
- 07 January, 2026
- 14:59
A deminer was injured after an anti-personnel landmine exploded in the village of Mehdili in Azerbaijan"s Jabrayil district.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the incident occurred while the individual was carrying out official duties.
The injured man, Rashad Mammadov Nariman oghlu, born in 1985, is an employee of one of the private companies involved in humanitarian demining operations. He sustained a minor leg injury as a result of the explosion.
The man was taken to the district central hospital. His condition is satisfactory, and his life is not in danger.
Latest News
16:12
Azerbaijan's tax revenues exceed budget targets in 2025Finance
16:09
Azerbaijan's spending on import of grain, legumes from Türkiye surgesAIC
15:59
201 Azerbaijani cemeteries destroyed in present-day Armenia, official saysDomestic policy
15:54
Gold drops as traders reassess US-Venezuela relationsFinance
15:31
Azerbaijan begins fig imports from Saudi ArabiaBusiness
15:09
37 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated last year receive social supportSocial security
14:59
Deminer injured by landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's JabrayilDomestic policy
14:56
Azerbaijan maps out its hottest and coldest spots of 2025Ecology
14:46