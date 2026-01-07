Deminer injured by landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

A deminer was injured after an anti-personnel landmine exploded in the village of Mehdili in Azerbaijan"s Jabrayil district.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the incident occurred while the individual was carrying out official duties.

The injured man, Rashad Mammadov Nariman oghlu, born in 1985, is an employee of one of the private companies involved in humanitarian demining operations. He sustained a minor leg injury as a result of the explosion.

The man was taken to the district central hospital. His condition is satisfactory, and his life is not in danger.