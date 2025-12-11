Azerbaijan, US discuss opportunities for digital transformation
- 11 December, 2025
- 16:13
Azerbaijan and the United States have discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, as well as regional opportunities created by digital transformation and energy projects, according to Report.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on X that the discussions took place during his visit to the US.
"During our visit, we met with Adebayo Ogunlesi, founder, chairman and chief executive of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), and the company's global head, Eric Varvel. We exchanged views on establishing a joint investment platform in the fields of transport, logistics, digital infrastructure and data centers," the minister noted.
