Representatives of Benelux countries hold meetings in Yerevan after Baku
Region
- 11 December, 2025
- 16:36
The political directors of the foreign ministries of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg traveled to Armenia after visiting Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Armenian parliament.
Representatives of the Benelux countries' foreign ministries met with Sargis Khandanyan, head of the National Assembly's Foreign Relations Committee.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in the region and the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"An exchange of views took place on domestic political processes in Armenia, as well as on the upcoming parliamentary elections next year," the National Assembly said in a statement.
