Trial begins for Karen Hovhanissyan, accused of attempted terror attack in Khankandi
Incident
- 11 December, 2025
- 16:21
Preliminary hearings have begun in the criminal case involving Karen Hovhanissyan, who is accused of terrorism and other serious offences committed in Khankandi.
According to Report's Western Bureau, the case is being heard at the Ganja Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Natig Aliyev.
During the session, the court clarified the defendant's personal details and explained his rights and obligations.
