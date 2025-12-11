Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Trial begins for Karen Hovhanissyan, accused of attempted terror attack in Khankandi

    Incident
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 16:21
    Trial begins for Karen Hovhanissyan, accused of attempted terror attack in Khankandi

    Preliminary hearings have begun in the criminal case involving Karen Hovhanissyan, who is accused of terrorism and other serious offences committed in Khankandi.

    According to Report's Western Bureau, the case is being heard at the Ganja Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Natig Aliyev.

    During the session, the court clarified the defendant's personal details and explained his rights and obligations.

    Armenia court Ganja Karen Hovanissyan Armenian war crimes
    Photo
    Video
    Xankəndidə terror törətməyə cəhd edən Karen Avanesyanın cinayət işi məhkəmə baxışına verilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Video
    Дело Карена Аванесяна о попытке теракта в Ханкенди передано в суд на рассмотрение - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    17:13

    Türkiye's trade mission to visit Baku

    Business
    17:11

    Over 300 samples from Azikh Cave sent to European laboratories for analysis

    Education and science
    17:02
    Photo

    Minister: Azerbaijan-Qatar multifaceted relations constantly expanding

    Foreign policy
    17:00
    Photo

    Uzbekistan's military delegation visits Cybersecurity Center of Azerbaijan

    Military
    16:36

    Representatives of Benelux countries hold meetings in Yerevan after Baku

    Region
    16:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijani PM on working visit to Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    16:23

    New burial site discovered adjacent to Khojaly tomb in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    16:21
    Photo
    Video

    Trial begins for Karen Hovhanissyan, accused of attempted terror attack in Khankandi

    Incident
    16:13

    Azerbaijan, US discuss opportunities for digital transformation

    ICT
    All News Feed