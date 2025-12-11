Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 17:02
    Minister: Azerbaijan-Qatar multifaceted relations constantly expanding

    Multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar are continuously expanding, according to Kamaladdin Heydarov, Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations (MES) and Co-Chair of the Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Qatar, Report informs.

    Speaking at an official reception in Baku dedicated to Qatar's National Day, Heydarov congratulated the people of Qatar on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and wished the country peace and sustainable progress.

    The minister highlighted that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, established more than thirty years ago, are based on friendship and mutual respect. He noted that thanks to the wise, consistent, and far-sighted policies of the two countries' leaders, bilateral ties have been steadily expanding.

    He also spoke about cooperation between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and relevant institutions of Qatar in the field of emergency management, highlighting the mutual benefits of expanding relations across various areas.

