    Uzbekistan's military delegation visits Cybersecurity Center of Azerbaijan

    Military
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 17:00
    Uzbekistan's military delegation visits Cybersecurity Center of Azerbaijan

    The official visit of the military delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan is ongoing.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev together with the Uzbek delegation visited the Cybersecurity Center. The delegation was provided with detailed information on activities carried out to ensure the cybersecurity of modern weapon systems and information technology means available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as on AI-based cyber defense tools against cyber threats.

    Then the Combat Control Center of the Air Force was visited. Representatives were briefed on the structure, work principles, and functions of the center, which is equipped with modern management systems. The Uzbek guests" questions were answered.

