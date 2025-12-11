Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijani PM on working visit to Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 16:28
    Azerbaijani PM on working visit to Turkmenistan

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit, Report informs referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

    At Ashgabat International Airport, Ali Asadov was met by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakyev and other officials.

    Asadov will participate in events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Turkmenistan's neutrality.

    Photo
    Əli Əsədov Türkmənistanda işgüzar səfərdədir
    Photo
    Али Асадов находится с рабочим визитом в Туркменистане

