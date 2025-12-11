Azerbaijani, Malaysian Central Banks discuss prospects for collaboration

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Finance
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 16:11
    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia - BNM) have discussed prospects for cooperation, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    A delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the CBA, Gular Pashayeva, paid a working visit to Malaysia.

    During the visit, Pashayeva met with Adnan Zaylani, Deputy Governor of BNM. The meeting focused on cooperation prospects and other issues of mutual interest.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also took part in the Risk Dialogue event organized by BNM. At the event, Director of the Risk Management Department at the CBA, Mahammad Maharramli, delivered a presentation on Risk Management Practices and Risk Maturity in Central Banks. He spoke about the dynamics of risk management development and advanced practices in central banks.

