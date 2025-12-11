Armenia's Investigative Committee carries out searches at Yerevan 'office' of separatists

Armenia's Investigative Committee is conducting searches at the Yerevan "representation" of the former separatist regime in Karabakh, Report informs via Armenian media.

Over ten investigators arrived at the building where the so-called "office" is believed to operate. Law enforcement officers presented a court order authorizing searches and the seizure of documents.

The Investigative Committee confirmed the operation, stating that "necessary investigative actions are being carried out within a criminal case," though no details were provided about the case in question.