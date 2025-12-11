Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Armenia's Investigative Committee carries out searches at Yerevan 'office' of separatists

    Region
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 15:15
    Armenia's Investigative Committee carries out searches at Yerevan 'office' of separatists

    Armenia's Investigative Committee is conducting searches at the Yerevan "representation" of the former separatist regime in Karabakh, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Over ten investigators arrived at the building where the so-called "office" is believed to operate. Law enforcement officers presented a court order authorizing searches and the seizure of documents.

    The Investigative Committee confirmed the operation, stating that "necessary investigative actions are being carried out within a criminal case," though no details were provided about the case in question.

    Armenia's Investigative Committee former separatist regime Karabakh Yerevan
    Ermənistan İstintaq Komitəsi separatçıların İrəvan "nümayəndəliyində" axtarış aparır
    СК Армении проводит обыски в ереванском "представительстве" сепаратистов

    Latest News

    15:46
    Photo

    Nearly 47 kilometers of micromobility lanes created in Baku

    Infrastructure
    15:40

    Azerbaijan and UK discuss expanding cooperation in healthcare

    Foreign policy
    15:30

    Ukraine strikes Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia's Smolensk

    Other countries
    15:28

    IEA: Global oil demand to rise by 863,000 barrels per day in 2026

    Energy
    15:17

    Kazakhstan, Iran exchange package of intergovernmental agreements

    Region
    15:15

    Armenia's Investigative Committee carries out searches at Yerevan 'office' of separatists

    Region
    15:11

    AI set to reduce human error in forensic examinations

    Domestic policy
    15:06

    Fuel sales in Azerbaijan reach 3.52B manats in 11 months

    Energy
    15:00

    Baku сourt holds new hearing in case involving Armenian citizens

    Incident
    All News Feed