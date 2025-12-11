Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Energy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 15:06
    Fuel sales in Azerbaijan reach 3.52B manats in 11 months

    In January–November 2025, retail sales of motor gasoline and diesel fuel in Azerbaijan amounted to 3.52 billion manats ($2.07 billion), Report informs.

    According to the State Statistical Committee, this is 7.7% higher compared with the same period last year.

    During the 11 months, consumers spent 6% of their total expenditure on goods for final consumption on motor gasoline and diesel fuel.

    Retail fuel sales Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan əhalisi 11 ayda yanacaq xərclərini 8 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Население Азербайджана увеличило расходы на топливо почти на 8%

