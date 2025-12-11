Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Kazakhstan, Iran exchange package of intergovernmental agreements

    Region
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 15:17
    Kazakhstan, Iran exchange package of intergovernmental agreements

    A package of intergovernmental and interagency documents signed with the participation of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has been exchanged, Report informs with reference to the office of the Kazakhstani president..

    The exchange included a treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, as well as a protocol introducing amendments and additions to the agreement on international passenger and cargo transportation by road. In addition, a cooperation program between the foreign ministries of the two countries was presented.

    The sides also exchanged a cultural program for 2026–2028 and a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of intellectual property. A memorandum on strategic cooperation in transport, transit, and logistics, along with several other documents, was also introduced.

    At the conclusion of today's talks, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian adopted a Joint Statement.

    Qazaxıstan və İran arasında hökumətlərarası sazişlər paketinin mübadiləsi baş tutub
    Казахстан и Иран обменялись пакетом межправительственных соглашений

