Kazakhstan, Iran exchange package of intergovernmental agreements

A package of intergovernmental and interagency documents signed with the participation of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has been exchanged, Report informs with reference to the office of the Kazakhstani president..

The exchange included a treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, as well as a protocol introducing amendments and additions to the agreement on international passenger and cargo transportation by road. In addition, a cooperation program between the foreign ministries of the two countries was presented.

The sides also exchanged a cultural program for 2026–2028 and a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of intellectual property. A memorandum on strategic cooperation in transport, transit, and logistics, along with several other documents, was also introduced.

At the conclusion of today's talks, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian adopted a Joint Statement.