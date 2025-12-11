Agricultural output in Nakhchivan totals 344.36M manats

In January–November 2025, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan produced agricultural goods worth 344.36 million manats ($202.56 million), Report informs.

According to the region's State Statistical Committee, overall agricultural output decreased by 2.7% compared with the same period in 2024.

Of the total, 190.59 million manats ($112.11 million) came from crop production, while 153.77 million manats ($90.45 million) were generated in the livestock sector.