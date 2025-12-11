AI set to reduce human error in forensic examinations

Azerbaijan plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence in forensic laboratories, according to Report.

The provisions are included in the Forensic Development Concept for 2026–2030, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The document outlines plans to create a unified information system for the forensic sector and to integrate it with relevant databases and information systems operated by government bodies.

It also envisages the exploration of the potential use of artificial intelligence in forensic work and taking the necessary steps based on the findings of that assessment.

Officials note that as AI systems are introduced and laboratory infrastructure is modernized, the influence of the human factor is expected to decline significantly, improving the accuracy and reliability of expert conclusions.