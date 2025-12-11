Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Population of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grows

    Domestic policy
    11 December, 2025
    13:54
    Population of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grows

    The population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan has grown, Report informs, referring to the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan.

    As of November 1, 2025, the population of the autonomous republic had increased by 1,727 people, or 0.4 percent, compared to the previous year, reaching 472,336.

    Naxçıvanda əhalinin sayı artıb
    Численность населения Нахчывана увеличилась

