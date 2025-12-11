Population of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grows
Domestic policy
- 11 December, 2025
- 13:54
The population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan has grown, Report informs, referring to the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan.
As of November 1, 2025, the population of the autonomous republic had increased by 1,727 people, or 0.4 percent, compared to the previous year, reaching 472,336.
Latest News
14:17
Ukrainian drone halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian SeaEnergy
14:13
Nakhchivan's economy grows by more than 3%Economy
14:00
Prime Minister Asadov to represent Azerbaijan at Turkmenistan neutrality anniversaryForeign policy
13:54
IEA lowers its forecast for global oil supply growth in 2025-2026Energy
13:54
Photo
Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in IsraelTourism
13:54
Population of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan growsDomestic policy
13:46
Zelenskyy's adviser: Ukraine has no plans for territorial concessions in peace talksOther countries
13:46
Central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss project portfolioFinance
13:43
Photo