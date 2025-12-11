Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 14:00
    Prime Minister Asadov to represent Azerbaijan at Turkmenistan neutrality anniversary
    Ali Asadov

    Azerbaijan will be represented by Prime Minister Ali Asadov at events marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, President Ilham Aliyev said during a phone conversation with Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, according to Report.

    The president noted that on December 12, Azerbaijan observes the memorial day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and therefore he would not be able to attend the Turkmen events, emphasizing that the prime minister will represent Azerbaijan at the celebrations.

    Azərbaycanı Türkmənistanın bitərəfliyinin tanınmasının 30-cu ildönümü ilə bağlı tədbirlərdə Baş nazir təmsil edəcək
    Азербайджан в мероприятиях по случаю 30-летия нейтралитета Туркменистана представит Али Асадов

