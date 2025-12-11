Tokayev: Kazakhstan ready to supply goods to Iran worth at least $200M

Kazakhstan is ready to supply goods worth at least $200 million to Iran, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an expanded meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Astana, Report informs with reference to the office of the Kazakhstani president.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, and investment spheres.

"The volume of mutual trade is growing every year, but we need to pay special attention to trade diversification. In particular, we should intensify cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics, mining, medicine, and advanced technology. I am confident that the documents signed today will serve as a powerful impetus for the further development of political and economic cooperation," he said.

Tokayev also supported the initiative to establish a Trade House of Kazakhstan in Tehran, emphasizing the importance of intensifying the activities of the Business Council and maximizing the potential of the Kazakh-Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Since the beginning of the year, Iran has invested $17.8 million directly into Kazakhstan's economy.

Furthermore, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding the potential of the North-South transport corridor and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway route.

The presidents also discussed prospects for further diversification of transport and transit routes to strengthen interregional ties, including the joint development of port infrastructure on the Caspian Sea.