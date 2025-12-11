Azerbaijan and UK discuss expanding cooperation in healthcare
Foreign policy
- 11 December, 2025
- 15:40
Azerbaijan's Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, met with the UK's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Lord John Alderdice, to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector, UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld said on X, according to Report.
"British expertise in medical technologies, life sciences and healthcare innovation is vital in supporting Azerbaijan's economic diversification goals. During Lord Alderdice's meeting with Minister Teymur Musayev, we discussed how we can further strengthen healthcare cooperation between our countries," Auld wrote.
