Bloomberg: Golden Dome missile defense may cost US $1.1 trillion

The United States' planned Golden Dome missile defense system is projected to cost around $1.1 trillion, far exceeding the $175 billion figure previously cited by Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg calculations, Report informs.

Military experts told the agency that the administration's goal of bringing the system into operation by 2029, while keeping spending within the original budget estimate, is unrealistic. Bloomberg's analysis suggests the final price could surpass Trump's stated cost by more than 500%.

Bloomberg notes that the estimate includes only weapons and defense infrastructure. It does not factor in operational expenses, research and development funding, or personnel salaries-items that could push the final cost significantly higher.

Experts also caution that even if it becomes operational, there is no guarantee that the Golden Dome system will be 100% effective.