Dubai rolls out autonomous Uber rides as Robotaxi pilot goes live

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a pilot public Robotaxi service available through the Uber app, marking the first time autonomous vehicles can be booked by the public in the emirate, Report informs via Gulf News.

The rollout is being carried out in partnership with WeRide, the autonomous driving company, and aligns with Dubai's Self-Driving Transport Strategy.

The Robotaxis can now be booked in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, where users can select an "Autonomous" option in the Uber app. The service currently operates with a specialist safety driver on board, with full driverless operations planned for early 2026, according to RTA.

The launch follows a series of joint tests between RTA and WeRide since their partnership began in April 2025 to prepare the vehicles for public use.

WeRide, which operates around 150 autonomous vehicles in the Middle East - including more than 100 Robotaxis - says Dubai's regulatory support has accelerated deployment efforts. The company has outlined plans to scale to "tens of thousands" of Robotaxis globally by 2030.

Uber said the Dubai launch contributes directly to the emirate's goal of achieving 25% autonomous journeys by 2030, calling the UAE one of the fastest-adopting markets for autonomous mobility.

Dubai's rising population, now exceeding 4 million residents, continues to push demand for transport options. In 2024, the emirate recorded more than 153 million trips across public transport, taxis, and shared mobility. Shared mobility usage increased 28% year-on-year, supporting the case for expanded autonomous services.