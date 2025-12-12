Galib Israfilov: Central Asia, Azerbaijan form single geopolitical, geo-economic region

Azerbaijan's partnership with the countries of Central Asia is strengthening based on a shared history, fraternal ties, and regional interconnectedness, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva, Galib Israfilov, said on December 11 at a panel session dedicated to the outcomes of the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, organized by the Permanent Mission of Kyrgyzstan to the UN in Geneva, Report informs.

It is noted that Central Asia and Azerbaijan form a single geopolitical and geo-economic region, the significance of which continues to grow globally.

It is emphasized that after restoring its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan has begun large-scale reconstruction work in the liberated territories, and the support of the Central Asian countries in this area is highly appreciated.

"Today, Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia play an important role as a bridge and link between East and West, North and South. The Middle Corridor is a strategic priority. Over the past three years, the volume of freight traffic through Azerbaijan along this corridor has increased by 90%. With the completion of the Zangazur Corridor, regional connectivity will be further strengthened," Galib Israfilov added.