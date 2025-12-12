Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Finance
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 09:02
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    61.71

    0.43

    -12.93

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.04

    0.44

    -13.68

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,299.20

    -13.80

    1,658.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,704.01

    646.26

    6,159.79

    S&P 500

    6,901.00

    14.32

    1,019.37

    Nasdaq

    23,593.86

    -60.30

    4,283.07

    Nikkei

    50,148.82

    -453.98

    10,254.28

    Dax

    24,294.61

    164.47

    4,385.47

    FTSE 100

    9,703.16

    47.63

    1,530.14

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,085.76

    63.07

    705.02

    Shanghai Composite

    3,873.32

    -27.18

    521.56

    Bist 100

    11,233.66

    39.78

    1,403.10

    RTS

    1,091.47

    -8.75

    198.25

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1735

    0.0000

    0.1381

    USD/GBP

    1.3393

    0.0000

    0.0877

    JPY/USD

    155.7100

    0.1200

    -1.4900

    RUB/USD

    93.6766

    0.0400

    -19.8434

    TRY/USD

    42.6746

    0.0700

    7.3146

    CNY/USD

    7.0557

    0.0000

    -0.2443
