Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.12.2025)
Finance
- 12 December, 2025
- 09:02
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
61.71
|
0.43
|
-12.93
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.04
|
0.44
|
-13.68
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,299.20
|
-13.80
|
1,658.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,704.01
|
646.26
|
6,159.79
|
S&P 500
|
6,901.00
|
14.32
|
1,019.37
|
Nasdaq
|
23,593.86
|
-60.30
|
4,283.07
|
Nikkei
|
50,148.82
|
-453.98
|
10,254.28
|
Dax
|
24,294.61
|
164.47
|
4,385.47
|
FTSE 100
|
9,703.16
|
47.63
|
1,530.14
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,085.76
|
63.07
|
705.02
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,873.32
|
-27.18
|
521.56
|
Bist 100
|
11,233.66
|
39.78
|
1,403.10
|
RTS
|
1,091.47
|
-8.75
|
198.25
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1735
|
0.0000
|
0.1381
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3393
|
0.0000
|
0.0877
|
JPY/USD
|
155.7100
|
0.1200
|
-1.4900
|
RUB/USD
|
93.6766
|
0.0400
|
-19.8434
|
TRY/USD
|
42.6746
|
0.0700
|
7.3146
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0557
|
0.0000
|
-0.2443
