Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan-US energy partnership enters new strategic phase

During his visit to the US, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov spoke at George Washington University, one of the country's leading higher education institutions, at an event commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the death of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Report informs.

In his speech, the minister noted the great leader's exceptional contributions to the history of the Azerbaijani statehood.

He emphasized that Heydar Aliyev's efforts to establish a reliable and stable partnership with the US laid the strategic foundation for cooperation in energy, security, and economics: "As a result of Heydar Aliyev's strategic thinking, the Contract of the Century was signed in 1994, marking the first victory of the Azerbaijani-American energy partnership and marking the beginning of the United States' active participation in all processes aimed at bringing Caspian Sea energy resources to international markets."

Following the Contract of the Century, four agreements were signed at the White House between oil companies of both countries, and the Baku-Supsa, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and Southern Gas Corridor projects were implemented with US support, becoming successful examples of energy partnership.

It was noted at the event that relations between Azerbaijan and the US are strengthening under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump, and that the energy partnership is entering a new strategic phase.

The event was also attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States Khazar Ibrahim, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, and MP Samad Seyidov, head of the Azerbaijan-US Interparliamentary Working Group on Relations. Furthermore, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the film "Trace" was screened.