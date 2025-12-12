Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Azerbaijan, UAE mull strengthening co-op in media sector

    Media
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 08:51
    Azerbaijan, UAE mull strengthening co-op in media sector

    A meeting has been held in Abu Dhabi between Ahmad Ismayilov, CEO of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, and Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Office and the UAE Media Council, Report informs.

    The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRIDGE Summit 2025, a media and content industry summit.

    Ismayilov noted the importance of expanding the exchange of information and experience and strengthening cooperation between the two countries' media entities. He emphasized that this institutional partnership will create a foundation for future joint projects and enhance the effectiveness of joint activities.

    Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed provided information on the UAE's priority media policy areas, digital transformation, and initiatives being implemented as part of international cooperation. He praised the development of relations with Azerbaijan in the media and communications sector, stating that the established cooperation will open up new opportunities for both countries.

    The meeting participants discussed issues of exchanging information and experience, cooperation on initiatives and projects of mutual interest, and the organization of meetings, seminars, trainings, and conferences.

    Azerbaijan Media Development Agency National Media Office UAE Media Council
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilə BƏƏ media sahəsində qarşılıqlı fəaliyyətin gücləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и ОАЭ обсудили укрепление взаимодействия в сфере медиа

    Latest News

    10:01

    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to contribute to resolution of Russia-Ukraine war

    Region
    09:53
    Photo

    Galib Israfilov: Central Asia, Azerbaijan form single geopolitical, geo-economic region

    Foreign policy
    09:42

    Dubai rolls out autonomous Uber rides as Robotaxi pilot goes live

    Other countries
    09:31

    Reuters: US preparing to seize more tankers off Venezuela's coast after first ship taken

    Other countries
    09:18

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:09

    Bloomberg: Golden Dome missile defense may cost US $1.1 trillion

    Other countries
    09:09
    Photo

    Parviz Shahbazov: Azerbaijan-US energy partnership enters new strategic phase

    Energy
    09:02

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.12.2025)

    Finance
    08:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE mull strengthening co-op in media sector

    Media
    All News Feed