Azerbaijan, UAE mull strengthening co-op in media sector

A meeting has been held in Abu Dhabi between Ahmad Ismayilov, CEO of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, and Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Office and the UAE Media Council, Report informs.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRIDGE Summit 2025, a media and content industry summit.

Ismayilov noted the importance of expanding the exchange of information and experience and strengthening cooperation between the two countries' media entities. He emphasized that this institutional partnership will create a foundation for future joint projects and enhance the effectiveness of joint activities.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed provided information on the UAE's priority media policy areas, digital transformation, and initiatives being implemented as part of international cooperation. He praised the development of relations with Azerbaijan in the media and communications sector, stating that the established cooperation will open up new opportunities for both countries.

The meeting participants discussed issues of exchanging information and experience, cooperation on initiatives and projects of mutual interest, and the organization of meetings, seminars, trainings, and conferences.