    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to contribute to resolution of Russia-Ukraine war

    Region
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 10:01
    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to contribute to resolution of Russia-Ukraine war

    Türkiye is ready to contribute to the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly through the Istanbul process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated at the International Peace and Security Forum held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Report informs.

    Erdogan noted that they must strive for the establishment of peace and security: "We intend to create a circle of peace around us to establish good relations with neighbors. We are ready to contribute to the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly through the Istanbul process. On the Gaza issue, we support a two-state solution," he added.

    The president also underscored that today, with its fair and impartial approach, Türkiye stands among the world's leading countries in terms of carrying out a mediating mission.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye Russia-Ukraine war
    Ərdoğan: Türkiyə Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsinin həllinə töhfə verməyə hazırdır
    Эрдоган: Турция готова внести свой вклад для прекращения войны между РФ и Украиной

